Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 5, on appeal challenging the conviction of Zahir Jaffar and others in Noor Mukadam murder case. IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals of the accused against their sentences.

Court inquired whether the main accused had hired any lawyer otherwise it would provide him an advocate to contest his appeal. The court was told that Zahir Jaffar had already appointed a lawyer.

The court instructed the prosecution to complete the paper box and adjourned the further hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that a lower court had announced a death penalty to Zahir Jaffar. Also, imprisonment sentences to the co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The court sentenced two co-accused Mohammad Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad; both domestic servants at Jaffer’s house, to 10 years imprisonment. Both, who were working as watchman and a gardener, respectively, were punished for aiding in the crime. However, Jaffer’s parents as well as TherapyWorks personnel were acquitted by the sessions court. Jamil Ahmed, a chef at Jaffer’s residence, was acquitted by the court.