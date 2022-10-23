Babar Azam talks about his photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam revealed that his photoshoot with India captain Rohit Sharma — in which both of them were laughing — was supposed to be “serious” and “aggressive”. Ahead of the World Cup, pictures of both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam laughing and having a good time together went viral and cricket fans absolutely loved them. In a reel shared by International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar shared that those were “serious headshots”. “We were looking at each other eye to eye. During such shoots, when one is looking at someone else continuously, we break into laughter at some point and that is what happened there,” said Babar. The star player said that it was a funny moment while enjoying with each other. Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are all ready to face each other in today’s T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has shared which player’s wicket he has his eyes on in today’s high-voltage match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The ICC shared a reel ahead of the most anticipated match where Rauf told responded to the question: “In this tournament, who’s wicket would you love to take?” “Virat Kohli,” the passionate fast bowler replied straight away. Watch the reel here: The adrenaline rush among cricket enthusiasts is getting stronger as the clock ticks on the big match at the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today. Haris is one of the fan favourites in the national squad due to his recent tremendous showings at the Asia Cup 2022, home series against England and tri-nation series in New Zealand. The pacer could play a key role for the Men in Green not only due to his excellent form but also holding plenty of experience playing at the MCG as the lead pacer for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, told reporters on Saturday that Haris has been sharing information about MCG conditions with his team-mates. “Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players in our team. He recently played tremendously, especially in Shaheen’s absence,” the skipper said. India win the toss and elected to ball first.. Green shirts no matter You loose toss.. Matter is you perform 100%😍 Best wishes ❤ InshaAllah Pakistan win❤#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/Jgp8QoIQRp — UMER (@Mrbunny0000) October 23, 2022