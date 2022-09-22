Pak vs Eng: Here’s how you can watch second T20 match Live

The second Twenty20 match between Pakistan and England will be broadcast live online to millions of cricket fans in both countries from the Karachi International Cricket Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 34,228.

Pakistan and England Match Live Streaming

Cricket lovers can watch the match between Pakistan and England on the following applications/channels:

LIVE Cricket HD App

Ten Sports

PTV Sports

How to watch the live streaming of the Pak and Eng match?

In the UK

Sky Sports will broadcast the live match of the tournament.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live match of the tournament in Australia.

The match will start at 6:30 pm, (PST).

Pakistan Vs England T20 match Squad:

Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Shan Masood, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

England: (possible): 1 Alex Hales, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali (capt), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Richard Gleeson

After a consolation win in the fifth and final ODI, England’s cricket team left the field at Rawalpindi seventeen long years ago on a chilly, foggy December night. It was the last match of a tour that saw little success for England in either the red- or white-ball formats, especially for their all-conquering 2005 Ashes team, which had lost to a 2-0 setback earlier in the month to signal the beginning of Michael Vaughan’s rule.

Pakistan has won six of their previous 20 completed T20Is against England, with 13 losses and a solitary tie in Sharjah in 2015 (in which England won the Super Over).

The two teams last met in the summer of 2021, when England came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1, after Shaheen and Babar Azam had combined to win the series opener at Trent Bridge.