COAS General Bajwa will retire in five weeks

On Friday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), declared that he will not take an extension and will retire after five weeks, a private news channel reported.

According to the sources, the COAS said that the army will not play any role in politics.

The extended term of General Bajwa is ending on November 29 and the government has announced that the appointment of his successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

New army chief from among five names

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that anyone from among the five nominated names could be appointed as the next chief of army staff, a private TV channel reported.

In a press conference, Khawaja Asif announced that the process would either start by the end of this month (October) or the beginning of November and that it will be done in line with the law and constitution.

He added that it is the discretion of the sitting prime minister to pick any name forwarded by the Ministry of Defence. The defence minister said that in the past, names other than the five suggested have also been chosen for the military chief’s position.

Speaking on the appointment of the army chief on the basis of seniority, the defence minister said: “All three-star generals are eligible for this.” The minister also commented on the probability of the next general elections and said that polls will be held as per schedule.

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s apprehension over the appointment of the military’s top brass, Asif said that the former premier is anxious about November approaching, but the month will pass by peacefully.

Asif went on to add that the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure is concluding by the end of this month and he should be allowed to spend time with the soldiers “respectfully”. The defence minister reiterated that the government has yet to decide on General Bajwa’s replacement.