Mother of accused remanded for two days in Sarah murder case

A court on Thursday granted two-day physical remand of Samina Shah, mother of Shahnawaz Amir, the main accused in the Sara Inam murder case.

Samina was produced by the police in the court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Amir Uzair, a day after she was arrested following the expiration of her interim pre-arrest bail. The investigating officer (IO) informed the court about the arrest. The judge asked the IO if he had submitted the case challan. The judge expressed displeasure on being informed that it was yet to be submitted. “14 days have passed and it [challan] has still not been submitted,” the judge remarked.

To this, the investigating officer replied that the challan had been prepared and will be submitted.

The IO then requested the court to grant a five-day physical remand of the accused’s mother, arguing that a locket had to be recovered from her. Samina’s lawyer, Arsal Amjad Hashmi, told the court that she has been “cooperating with the police since the first day”, adding that it was Samina who herself got her son arrested. “Section 109 has been imposed on us,” he said, questioning the police’s decision to impose this section. He requested for the prime suspect’s mother to be sent on judicial remand instead. However, after hearing the arguments, the court approved a two-day physical remand of Samina. A day earlier, the Islamabad police had arrested Samina Shah after a local court rejected her application for bail extension. On September 23, Shahnawaz Amir, the son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir, allegedly killed his 37-year-old Canadian-born Pakistani wife Sara Inam in a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb, where the suspect lived with his mother.