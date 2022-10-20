Kendall Jenner speaks up on being called ‘mean girl’

Kendall Jenner has recently reacted to the “mean girl” rumor in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the show, the supermodel clarified that she’s “just anxious in big crowds” while taking the work trip to Las Vegas.

Kendall shared in her confessional that anything she does, “gets hate”.

“I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say,” remarked the 818 Tequila founder.

The television reality star revealed that she felt hurt whenever people targeted her character.

“What hurts most,” Kendall said, “is that people think I am a mean girl”. And it’s “not the case”.

“It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me,” explained the 26-year-old.

Speaking about her work party in Vegas, Kendall described it as “very overwhelming” and “craved the complete opposite situation”.

“I wanna be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That’s where I wanna be,” she admitted.

However, in the end, Kendall added, “Being in the spotlight for 15 years, I have gotten a lot more comfortable with all this.”