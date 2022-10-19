Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans decide not to host a Diwali party this year

Amitabh Bachchan’s family and Shah Rukh Khan have decided not to host a large-scale Diwali party this year, reports. The two of them are going to keep it at a low scale this time. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar will also be throwing a small gathering, confined to 20 people, this year.

A few days earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for this year. Many of the popular celebrities of the b-town attended the party namely: Nushrratt Bharucha, Kartik Aryan, Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and many more.

The reports also revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar will also keep it low this year, as his house is undergoing construction right now. Therefore, he will not be able to host any party at the moment.

It is expected that Shilpa Shetty and Manish Malhotra will throw a Diwali party soon. Moreover, producer Ramesh Taurani will also host a Diwali bash.

As per IndiaToday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu will also throw Diwali parties this year.