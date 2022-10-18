Customs confiscates dozens of smuggled cellphones at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs deployed at Islamabad International airport confiscates cellphones worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from international flights.

During the process, the staff received reliable information about a bid to smuggle cell phones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained a passenger who landed at the Islamabad airport from Qatar.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked their luggage they found more than 73 smartphones worth ab over Rs10 million approximately.

A case has been registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.

In a similar action, Custom officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger traveling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger traveled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other materials.

Customs seizes dozens of smuggled cellphones at Islamabad airport#arynews https://t.co/KDTXYvQkLm — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 18, 2022

Pakistan Customs deployed at Islamabad International airport confiscates cellphones worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff received credible information about a bid to smuggle cell phones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained a passenger who landed at the Islamabad airport from Qatar.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked their luggage they found more than 73 smartphones worth ab over Rs10 million approximately.