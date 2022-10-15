US takes notice of bullying Ishaq Dar at Washington airport: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday spoke about the bullying of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Washington airport, saying that the US officials have taken notice of the incident.

The statement came a day after a man abused Dar at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC after the minister landed in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said the US officials have taken notice of the misbehaviour with the finance minister at the airport. He also recalled the time when Saudi authorities raised the issue when the government delegation was targeted by certain individuals during the visit.

A video went viral on Thursday in which a man could be seen mistreating and abusing the finance minister. However, a person Imran Mani Butt was accompanying Dar responded — after which the man seemed to have stopped.

Imran, in a Twitter video, blamed the PTI for sending their workers to the airport to abuse Dar. “We will not tolerate this at any cost. How you [PTI] disrespect others and film videos just to make them viral, it is over and not anymore acceptable,” he said in the video message.

“You need to stop yourself and stop using abusive language for any guest coming from Pakistan or representing Pakistan,” added Butt.