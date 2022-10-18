PTI win not a license to take ‘illegal’ steps

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) managed by-election on October 16 with responsibility and neutrality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have to accept the mandate given to its opponent political parties by voters rather than maligning them. The minister said that PTI secured overall 547,652 votes against all seats during by-elections while its opponent political parties got 4,75,037 votes. ” If Imran Khan wants from us to accept the decision of 5,47,000 voters then he would have to accept the decision of 475,000 persons who voted in our favor,” the minister said while addressing a press conference. He said those who voted against PTI are also patriotic and it’s unfair to use derogatory language against them. “The results of free and fair elections should be accepted as per democratic attitude and vote to be respected while decisions of voters should be honored,” the minister said adding that we would not allow attitude of disrespecting the votes of the PTI’s opponents. “If the PTI leadership wants us to accept the decision of their voters then they will also have to accept the decision of those who voted in favor of the PDM candidates”, he said adding that democratic posture warrants that results of free and fair elections are accepted.

He said conduct of by-elections is a testimony to the fact that the institutions are fulfilling their responsibilities within the constitutional ambit. He said ECP especially deserves appreciation for conducting the by-polls in a responsible and impartial manner. Rana Sanaullah said we faced imprisonment during our political struggle for democracy but Imran Khan came to Parliament from cricket ground and he could not know what sacrifices were rendered by other political leadership for democracy. PML-N emerged more strong during this by-election as compared to General Elections 2018 and it’s candidates in Sharqpur and Khanewal secured more votes, he added. During the next General Election, he said PML-N would be stronger due to lack of support of provincial governments for PTI. The minister said that PML-N preferred to interests of the States rather than its own politics and came into power through constitutional manner by voting out Imran Khan in a no confidence motion. The PML-N led government had to make tough decisions after coming into power because the PTI government put the country on the verge of bankruptcy, the minister said adding that people might not have voted for them due to inflation, increased prices of electricity and petroleum products.

He said that such decisions were critical to put the economy on the right track and PML-N led government would manage economy effectively in coming days and to provide relief to people. The minister said that it was also trend during the regime of PTI that by-elections were won by its opponent parties. “PTI’s win in the by-elections does not mean that it has been licensed to take illegal step. The government would take stern action if they tried to link this victory with long march or any aggression against the State,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah warned PTI of the severe consequences if it decided any aggression or sit-in. He said that conduct of premature elections could not be linked with any aggression as the only way for such decision was to negotiate it on the table or come to parliament. “We have sacrificed for democracy and to ensure rule of law, supremacy of Constitution and protection to parliament and democratic norms at every cost,” he maintained.