Breaking: Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar was reportedly found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday, according to media.

Police have recovered a suicide note near her body.

Vaishali was stressed as she was being harassed by her former boyfriend as per a suicide note, according to Indian media.

She was found hanging in her room.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Suicide by the TV actress has left her fans, family and colleagues in a state of shock.

The 29-year-old actress rose to fame for her stint on daily soap operas like Sasural Simar Ka and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence. She made her TV debut with the long-running show produced by Rajan Shahi in 2016 and played the role of Sanjana Singh aka Sanju in it. Later on, she was featured in serials like Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last appearance was in the show Rakshabandhan opposite Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Malkani. She was 29. She had worked in more than a dozen serials.

After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of Vaishali’s house in Saibag Colony in Indore and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole in her room, police officer confirmed. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents were not divulged now as it is a matter of probe. Tejaji Nagar police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.

“She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem,” Police said.