Gold price in Pakistan today, 17 Oct 2022

A Single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135194 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 115910 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106250 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 123927.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 135194.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135194 Rs. 123927 Rs. 118293 Rs. 101393 per 10 Gram Rs. 115910 Rs. 106250 Rs. 101420 Rs. 86930 per Gram Gold Rs. 11591 Rs. 10625 Rs. 10142 Rs. 8693

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.