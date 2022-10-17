General elections to be announced in a few days

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has predicted that the general elections will be announced in a few days after the results of Sunday’s by-elections. In a Twitter message, Shahbaz Gill said that the country is heading towards general elections after today’s by-poll results. “The nation should be prepared as an announcement is going to be made regarding general elections in a few days.” He further said, “The nation has unanimously voiced for not accepting slavery at any cost. Pakistanis want to make their own decisions and the nation gives its decision.” Gill’s statement came as the PTI Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan won six out of seven seats he was contesting in the by-polls held in 11 constituencies across the country.