Meeting mulls supply of fertilizers at fixed rates

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi discussed e-Fertilizer Distribution System (EFDS) and supply of quality fertilizers to farmers at the government fixed rates at special meeting here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Sajjad and representatives of fertilizer dealers and farmers attended the meeting.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, while giving a briefing about e-Fertilizer Distribution System, said that the system was based on online registration for which the CNIC and mobile-phone number of the farmers must be added.

The DC ordered for running a publicity campaign to create awareness among farmers about the process of e-Fertilizer Distribution System.

He said that 100pc implementation of EFDS should be ensured as per the instructions of the Punjab government. All fertilizer dealers in Sialkot district would ensure availability of all types of quality fertilizers at fixed rates, he added.

Farmers’ representatives also expressed their views and said that the demand for fertilizer would increase in November for Rabi crops and the availability should be ensured accordingly.

The DC directed the Agriculture deputy director to liaise with the district sales officers of all fertilizer companies doing business in Sialkot district to resolve the issues regarding availability of quality fertilizers at notified prices.