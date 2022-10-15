Here are 40 best horror movies and series on Netflix

Netflix horror streams increases as soon as October starts.

Here’s a list that contains a wide array of content in the horror genre, as well as horror comedies for the faint-hearted.

Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now:

There’s Someone Inside Your House Before I Wake The Babysitter Verónica 1922 The Conjuring 2 The Wretched Hush Cargo Under the Shadow Cam Fear Street Part 1: 1994 The Ritual Crimson Peak Fear Street Part Three: 1666 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Ravenous Creep 2 Ouija: Origin of Evil Unfriended The Platform I’m Thinking of Ending Things Apostle Oats Studio – Vol. 1 Gerald’s Game Creep 1BR It: Chapter One The Mist It Follows Midnight Mass Little Evil The Haunting of Hill House Raw His House Day Shift The Rental Till Death Alive Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Popular streaming site Netflix has unveiled its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Blacklist

Wielka Woda

The Empress

Bling Empire

Oddballs

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Redeem Team

Last Seen Alive

Old People

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sing 2

Jexi

Inheritance

Kids:

Oddballs

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

CoComelon

Sing 2

Nailed It!

Despicable Me 2

Are We There Yet?

Charlotte’s Web

Despicable Me

Netflix has also revealed K-drama series coming in 2023.

The site will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.