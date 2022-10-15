Here are 40 best horror movies and series on Netflix

Top 25 globally trending movies & series on Netflix Netflix horror streams increases as soon as October starts. Here’s a list that contains a wide array of content in the horror genre, as well as horror comedies for the faint-hearted. Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now: There’s Someone Inside Your House Before I Wake The Babysitter Verónica 1922 The Conjuring 2 The Wretched Hush Cargo Under the Shadow Cam Fear Street Part 1: 1994 The Ritual Crimson Peak Fear Street Part Three: 1666 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Ravenous Creep 2 Ouija: Origin of Evil Unfriended The Platform I’m Thinking of Ending Things Apostle Oats Studio – Vol. 1 Gerald’s Game Creep 1BR It: Chapter One The Mist It Follows Midnight Mass Little Evil The Haunting of Hill House Raw His House Day Shift The Rental Till Death Alive Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Popular streaming site Netflix has unveiled its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now. Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix The official list includes; TV Shows: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Midnight Club Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes The Blacklist Wielka Woda The Empress Bling Empire Oddballs Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake Malverde: The Patron Saint Movies: Luckiest Girl Alive Mr. Harrigan’s Phone The Redeem Team Last Seen Alive Old People Megamind Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Sing 2 Jexi Inheritance Kids: Oddballs Megamind Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed CoComelon Sing 2 Nailed It! Despicable Me 2 Are We There Yet? Charlotte’s Web Despicable Me Netflix has also revealed K-drama series coming in 2023. The site will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.