Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, October 15, 2022


Here are 40 best horror movies and series on Netflix

Web Desk

Top 25 globally trending movies & series on Netflix
Top 25 globally trending movies & series on Netflix

 

 

 Netflix horror streams increases as soon as October starts.

Here’s a list that contains a wide array of content in the horror genre, as well as horror comedies for the faint-hearted.

Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now:

  1. There’s Someone Inside Your House
  2. Before I Wake
  3. The Babysitter
  4. Verónica
  5. 1922
  6. The Conjuring 2
  7. The Wretched
  8.  Hush
  9.  Cargo
  10. Under the Shadow
  11. Cam
  12. Fear Street Part 1: 1994
  13. The Ritual
  14.  Crimson Peak
  15. Fear Street Part Three: 1666
  16. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  17. Ravenous
  18. Creep 2
  19. Ouija: Origin of Evil
  20. Unfriended
  21. The Platform
  22. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  23.  Apostle
  24.  Oats Studio – Vol. 1
  25. Gerald’s Game
  26.  Creep
  27.  1BR
  28.  It: Chapter One
  29.  The Mist
  30.  It Follows
  31. Midnight Mass
  32. Little Evil
  33. The Haunting of Hill House
  34. Raw
  35. His House
  36.  Day Shift
  37. The Rental
  38. Till Death
  39.  Alive
  40. Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Popular streaming site Netflix has unveiled its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Blacklist
  • Wielka Woda
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Old People
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sing 2
  • Jexi
  • Inheritance

Kids:

  • Oddballs
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Despicable Me

Netflix has also revealed K-drama series coming in 2023.

The site will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.

Submit a Comment