Speakers term merit important for achieving targeted goals

The speakers at the concluding session of the “Finishing School Workshop” termed merit and ability as important for achieving targeted goals and emphasized upon the youth to prove their personality along with their skills.

The future generation should avail opportunities in various fields, they said and added that the youth can also launch their own business or play active role in non-governmental organizations and industrial organizations.

The “Finishing School Workshop”, was organized by the Department of English Faculty of Social Sciences Sindh Agricultural University in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri presided over the concluding session which was also attended by the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Additional Director Customs Mohammad Dawood Pirzada and Dr. Shabana Sartaj.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Fateh Marri said that 90 percent of the youth in Sindh cannot get admission in the universities for higher education on different reasons. However, he said the remaining ten percent of the youth studying in varsities should develop competence in modern skills to gain access to well-reputed institutions of the country.

There are more employment and business opportunities for agricultural graduates as compared to engineers, doctors, he added.

Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said the qualified and knowledgeable students are the leaders of the future. He said opportunities are available in civil services for the youth of Sindh, therefore after completing graduation, they should prepare themselves for jobs with communication skills.

The Additional Director of Pakistan Customs Muhammad Dawood Przada said that quality of education in various fields including agriculture had improved in Sindh adding that agriculture science was a broad field and there were ample opportunities for agriculture in the export sector, therefore agricultural graduates should carry out research according to modern needs.

The focal person of the workshop Dr. Shabana Sartaj said that during the workshop the participants learnt about the job market, communication and modern skills as well as the job market and its challenges. They were trained about different models for competitive examination and built confidence about restoring their personality.

Among others, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Tahmina Nagraj, Dr. Yaqoob Koondhar, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano and Jaleel Ahmed Ibupoto were also present on this occasion.