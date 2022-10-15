Ombudsman directs CDA to ensure dengue spray in all sectors

The Federal Ombudsman taking cognizance of the outbreak of dengue virus had took notice on September 29, 2022 and directed the Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and CDA to present an action plan to eliminate large scale of prevalence of dengue in ICT. The Chairman CDA has presented its action plan to meet this menace in Islamabad and adjoining areas. CDA inquiry submitted that 1177 cases of dengue including 910 in Islamabad have been reported so far and most affected areas are G-7,G-6 and G-11. It also stated that most of the dengue larva was found in the areas of G-6, G-7, F-6, F-7, I-9 and I-8 Sectors. CDA also reported that 38 teams are working to identify hotspots and sprays, whereas, 12 vehicles with 72 spray machines are working day and night under Dengue Eradication Campaign. It was also informed that 1672 cases of dengue were reported in 2019 and 337 in 2021, which have now been increased upto 1177 in 2022. The Federal Ombudsman has directed the CDA to ensure dengue spray in each sector of ICT and adjoining areas on weekly basis and submit monthly report to Wafaqi Mohtasib Ombudman’s Secretariate (WMS). He will shortly hold a meeting with the concerned agencies for dealing with the menace and to evaluate the preventive measures taken by these agencies to overcome the prevalence expeditiously.