Malala denounces terror attack on school van

KARACHI: Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel laureate, on Thursday voiced her protest against the dastardly terror attack on a van full of schoolchildren in her hometown, where she was shot for going to school almost a decade ago.

“I add my voice to thousands of people protesting for peace in Swat. Monday’s attack on a school bus full of children is a frightening reminder that our people must not be forced back into lives of fear and terrorism,” Malala said in a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Protests have taken over the streets of the valley of Swat in northwest Pakistan after a gunman opened fire on a school van. The driver of the bus succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly after, while the shooting also injured a child critically.

Monday’s attack unfolded in Mingora in the Gully Bagh area, sending chills down the spines of the residents that militancy was resurging in the Swat Valley.

The Swat Valley was the focal point of a months-long Pakistan military operation in 2009 to route out militants from the area.

Malala is currently visiting Pakistan and according to a statement by her non-profit organisation, Malala Fund, her visit aims to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid.

Since her arrival. Malala has visited many flood-ravaged areas in Pakistan and engaged with victims cordially. This is her second visit to Pakistan after she was shot and injured by militants a decade ago.

Catastrophic flooding this summer put one-third of Pakistan underwater, displaced eight million people, and caused at least an estimated $28 billion in damage.

Yousafzai visited camps in rural Sindh province where she met families who have fled their submerged villages.

“The scale of the destruction is astounding and the psychosocial and economic impact on the lives of people, especially women and girls cannot be overstated,” Yousafzai said in a statement released by her organisation, the Malala Fund.

“World leaders must step up, accelerate their response plans and mobilise funds needed to help Pakistan rebuild and support impacted populations.”

The Malala Fund has committed up to $700,000 to organisations in Pakistan.