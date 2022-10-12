Fazal blasts PTI for political engineering, false cases against opponents

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for wasting time on political engineering and filing false cases against the opponents.

The PTI‘s government couldn’t do anything for the public during its tenure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI had been misusing power to crush the leadership of other political parties. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), working under the control of PTI, could not prove anything against the PML-N leaders, he added.

Chaudhry said the court’s decisions in favor of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as no evidence was found against them.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan launched propaganda campaign against the coalition government to create chaos in the country. “PML-N would continue working for the welfare of masses without any discrimination.”

‘Govt is serious about providing affordable houses for lower/middle class families’

he Minister of State for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the government would extend all kinds of assistance to the Association of Builders & Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) in constructing housing units for middle and lower-middle class families at affordable rates.

Addressing an event organised by the ABAD, he said, “I assure on behalf of the government that we will provide all kind of assistance and facilities to the association for providing houses to middle and lower-middle classes on cheaper rates in the federal capital.”

The ABAD has more than 800 leading construction companies in its fold and its offices mostly are equipped with state-of-the-art planning systems, cost control, project management and the latest construction techniques to minimise construction costs.

He said the construction industry was the third largest industry in the country and it played a vital role in socio-economic development of the country.

The minister said the country’s infrastructure, sanctuary and employment were directly related to the construction sector. The construction sector, he said, played an important role in generating income in both formal and informal sectors.

He said the government was also considering to revisit the by-laws to facilitate and attract more investors in the federal capital. He said the government was also revising the lay out plan of Islamabad, keeping in view the present situation of the city.

“The layout plan prepared in 1960 requires a revisit after 57 years, keeping in view the present situation of the city,” he said.