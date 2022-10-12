Pakistan needs to examine productivity indicators to make products more competitive: APO

Secretary-General Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata on Tuesday visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office and briefed the business community about various projects that would enhance the productivity of different sectors of local economy.

He said that the APO is an intergovernmental organization committed for improving productivity in Asia and the Pacific region, adding that it carries out researches and promote innovation-led product export for sustainable development, said a press release.

He said that small and medium enterprises played crucial role in economic development and the APO is working to further strengthen the NPOs of member countries to promote and develop their SMEs and emphasized on close relations between APO and chambers to bringing more efficiency in the different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Vice President of FPCCI appreciated the APO’s role in making member economies more productive and competitive by enhancing their productivity.

He stressed more closer cooperation between APO, NPO, and FPCCI to bring efficiency and improvement in the productivity of the private sector including industrial, services, agriculture, energy efficiency, and other areas.

He further said that Pakistan is facing competition in international market and needed to examine its productivity indicators across the its value chains of key industrial sectors to make the product more competitive for achieving sustainable productivity and economic growth.