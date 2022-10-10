Eight people have been killed and 21 people have been injured in firing and other incidents in different areas of Balochistan.

Incidents and accidents have occurred in Quetta, Nushki, Sorab, Dikki and Zhob.

As a result of a collision between a car and a pick-up near Sheikh Wasil on Quetta Taftan Highway, a woman was killed and two people including a girl were injured. According to sources, the accident took place when a pick-up collided with a car coming in front, as a result of which a woman resident of Panchpai died on the spot while a girl and a man named Abdul Qayyum were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, there are reports from Saurabh that a Mazda truck loaded with tomatoes collided with a ten-wheeler truck loaded with onions. Two brothers died in the accident while three others were injured. The deceased brothers belong to Qila Abdullah.

In Lorralai Rehmatullah son of Abdullah died on the spot in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute.

Last evening, a Brobucks collided with an oncoming Vigo on Nushki RCD Highway near Keshangi, killing the driver and injuring 16 people, including women and children.

The injured have been transferred to the teaching hospital. The deceased driver is said to be from Chaghi.

Moreover, an unidentified dead body of a person was recovered from coal mines area on South Bypass of Dhaka today.

According to the police, an unidentified mutilated body of a man was found at a depth of 900 feet while resuming work in a mine that had been closed for 11 years. Organ samples were taken for the DNA test to identify him, after which the body was buried in Mines Cemetery.

Further, a young man drowned in water during a picnic in Zhob district of Balochistan.

According to sources, a young man named Samiullah drowned in the water during a picnic in an area of Zhob. His body was handed over to the heirs after the necessary procedure in Civil Hospital Zhob.