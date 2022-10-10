IED blast in Kalat Balochistan claims two lives. At least two people lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Kalat district. Levies sources said the incident happened in the Johan area of Kalat.

As per the Levies sources, the deceased were the flood-hit people. They were coming with relief goods from Johan to Kalat on a vehicle in which the IED had been planted.

The houses of the deceased had also been swept away in recent floods.

According to the Levies officials, the flood victims were transporting relief goods to their families in a rented vehicle when the bomb detonated. Two people lost their lives on the spot. Levies personnel reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to the district headquarters hospital Kalat.

Later, Levies reached the Johan area where the bomb exploded and launched an investigation into the incident.

Moreover, one of the deceased hails from Kalat and the other was a resident of Sindh.

Home Minister Balochistan, Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the terrorist incident. Furthermore, he directed the deputy commissioner Kalat to submit a report. In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, Mr. Langove stated that the perpetrators of the blast would be brought to justice. Perpetrators would not be spared.