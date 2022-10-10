PM Shahbaz Sharif inaugurates the Thar Coal Block-II

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated a 330 MW power plant under CPEC Block II completed by Hubco company in district Tharparkar on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Thar Coal Mines Phase-II at Thar Coal Block-II, he said that Rs10 per unit electricity would be produced from the project. “It is heartening to note that the coal plants set up under the project will not release pollutants into the air,” he said, and added that he was pleased that the local people were getting jobs as several other industrial units had become operational in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that there are 175 million tons of coal reserves in Thar, which can be used to make gas. By next year, there will be an extraordinary increase in the country’s economy from the coal of Thar. The power generation capacity of the power project will increase to 2640 MW.

The PM and the foreign minister were received at the airport by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah. He also briefed the premier that Thar coal has 14 blocks and work is being focused on Blocks I and II at the moment. “The government of Sindh worked tirelessly, spending $750 million to build infrastructure in Thar,” he added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Thar, once used to be known for malnutrition, and infant and maternal mortality rate, had now emerged as a game-changer and a public-partnership model of development. He mentioned that the Thar Coal Mines project had contributed to the provision of job opportunities to the local people of Thar, thus improving their lifestyles.

He said under public-partnership projects, the barren desert of Thar was now witnessing crop irrigation and fish breeding even with the use of hard water. Bilawal stressed for replicating collaborative projects in other parts of the country and expressed confidence that the prime minister, with his inspiring ‘Shehbaz Speed’ , would materialize the development plans at a fast pace.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh government allocated 40 percent equity along with 60 percent contributed by Sindh Engro in the public-private partnership on Thar Coal mines project. He regretted that had the work on Thar coal not stalled since its first mining of reserves in 1991, the project would have produced 10,000 megawatts.

He termed Sindh province as the ‘energy basket of Pakistan’, with immense potential of natural energy resources, including solar and wind energy.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated the Government of Pakistan on the successful completion of the project and lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his “consistent devotion and firm support” in strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation including in CPEC projects. He hoped that the new power bloc would help overcome energy shortage, and provide reliable and affordable electricity. The envoy thanked the Pakistan Army for providing foolproof security to the Chinese professionals working in the country.

As an ‘Iron Brother’, he said China would be happy to continue assisting Pakistan to help it achieve prosperity. Chairman Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) Habibullah Khan said Hubco continued to be Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer and contributed $US 5 billion to the country in four CPEC projects.

He said Hubco’s investment in the production of the cheapest power was significant for ensuring long-term energy security in the country. Sindh Energy Minister and Chairman SECMC Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said the Thar energy power project would contribute to adding electricity to the national grid.

He mentioned the support of Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited and the experts from China, who worked hard to materialize the project. The Sindh Chief Minister presented samples of indigenous Thar coal to PM Shehbaz Sharif, FM Bilawal Bhutto, and Chinese envoy Nong Rong. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, senior officials, and representatives of Chinese companies were present.