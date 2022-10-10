“I’m Not Allergic To Ambanis And Adanis”: Shashi Tharoor

In response to businessman Gautam Adani’s announcement to invest 65,000 crores in the northern state over the next five years, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday repeated remarks made by party colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

At the Invest Rajasthan Summit earlier this week, where the industrialist unveiled his group’s commercial intentions for the state, Mr. Gehlot greeted Mr. Adani, the richest man in Asia.

The audience at a Sunday NDTV private town hall in Mumbai on the Congress President election questioned Mr. Tharoor about his opinion of India’s economic development. The inquiries also included reference to Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman, who frequently criticizes Narendra Modi for allegedly favoring powerful businessmen.

Mr. Tharoor replied, “The real Congress says, and Mr. Gehlot has said it, that if somebody is willing to come and invest in my state, create jobs, bring up revenue, of course, I want it. That was my attitude when Mr. Adani bid for the airport in Thiruvananthapuram. He won fair and square and we should cooperate with him. And that’s certainly what happened in my own constituency.”

“Look, I am somebody in the Congress party, who has very much welcomed the liberalization of 1991. I am very much in favor of business in our country not being overregulated as they are right now. But at the same time I want the revenues coming from this to be available to the government to distribute to those who are marginalized and left out,” Mr. Tharoor said.

On the constant attacks by the opposition party on “Adani and Ambani” getting alleged favorable treatment from PM Modi, Mr. Tharoor said, “I am not allergic to Adanis, Ambanis or any other Anis who are willing to serve the interest of the people of my country, by investing in my country, generating jobs for Indians.”

In Rajasthan, even as Mr. Gehlot sat next to Mr. Adani during the business event, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continued to tweet allegations about loans being waived for “capitalist friends” of the government while others were living in debt.