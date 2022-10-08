Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing the passed-out cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on Saturday, made it clear that the armed forces with the support of the citizens will never allow any country, group, or force to politically or economically destabilize Pakistan.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 146th Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul General Bajwa said Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants peace and stability in the region. He said that the Pakistan Army has offered countless sacrifices to get the country rid of terrorism during the past two decades.

“This is indeed a unique accomplishment that not many countries or armies can claim,” he added.

During his speech, COAS Bajwa advised the cadets to always remain focused on their job and never get distracted by fake news and political wrangling in the country.

He claimed that Pakistan is a country that values peace and that it has made significant attempts to build positive relationships with all of its neighbours and other regional countries.

General Bajwa said “We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner.”

The Army Chief stressed that the people of South Asia also deserve prosperity and better living conditions. “This can only happen with sustained economic growth, development and above all lasting peace. Therefore, we must try hard to keep flames of war away from the region,” he added.

The COAS said, “We must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all bilateral issues peacefully. We should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease.

However, General Bajwa maintained that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be interpreted as a sign of its frailty. No one should have any doubts about our shared commitment to protecting our fundamental interests and the entire motherland, he added.

“Pakistan wants good and peaceful relations with its neighbours but our desire for peace must not be taken as our weakness. We want resolution of all issues through peaceful talks,” he emphasized.

Commending on the exemplary show of discipline and professionalism by the cadets, the Army Chief expressed the confidence that the prestige, security and safety of our country are in safe hands.

“Pakistan’s frontiers are in safe hands and we will not let any weaken our country,” he said.

“Respect the democratic institutions and be ready to defend the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitution of Pakistan with your life,” COAS concluded.