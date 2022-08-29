RAWALPINDI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday contacted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and pledged flood relief equipments for Pakistan’s flood-affected people.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the UAE authorities had contacted the COAS for flood relief assistance. “UAE has pledged 20 aircraft sorties flood relief equipment to assist the flood victims across Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said Sunday that the country may take years to recover.

On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.