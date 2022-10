According to reports, the people of Sussex have organized a petition to remove the Roy titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Even though the report could not be independently confirmed, royal author Angelia Levin was observed circulating it on social media.

She communicated the news without comment.

Recently, the pro-monarchy royal expert Levin published a book about Camilla, the Queen’s consort.

Meghan and Harry are frequent targets of Levin’s criticism on television and social media.