King Charles III expresses interest in visiting Pakistan soon

King Charles III of the UK, who took the throne last month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has indicated a desire to visit Pakistan shortly.

The king expressed his desire in a discussion with Pakistan’s honorary ambassador-at-large on investment Zeeshaan Shah in the first-ever public reception hosted by the UK monarch to honour the British-South Asian community.

Several of the most notable British Asians in the UK attended the VIP reception, which was held at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

Notable attendees included Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Lord Zameer Chaudhary, Aneel Mussarat and Lord Jitesh Gadhia and others.

Speaking with the King, Ambassador Shah discussed his role and current initiatives being undertaken to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.

He also thanked the king for his ongoing support to Pakistan’s most underprivileged communities through his charity, the British Asian Trust in particular, and the emergency relief support HRH’s trust that has been providing for flood affectees.