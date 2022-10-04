Syra Yousuf pays tribute to iconic singer Nazia Hassan

Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proven from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen. Apart from her films, the Mera Naseeb star has been a part of many fashion campaigns for ace designers like Zara Shahjahan, Cross Stich, and many others. This time, Syra paid tribute to legendary singer Nazia Hassan in the fashion video for courtier Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s latest collection. On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan. Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by Nadeem Baig.