Today’s Dollar rate to PKR – 3 October 2022 On Monday, the rupee continued to gain further against the US dollar as the greenback lost Rs1.45 in its value in interbank trading. According to the forex dealers, the PKR was traded at Rs226.7 per dollar at 11:14 am, down by Rs1.45. The rupee witnessed an appreciation of 0.77 percent from Friday’s close of Rs228.45. Today, the US dollar is sold at Rs227.20 in the interbank, while the greenback is being sold between Rs225 to Rs227 in the open market. DATE USD (DOLLAR) PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES) 03, Nov 2022 1 USD 227 PKR Currency Rate in Pakistan – Latest currency rates in Pakistan according to the Forex Association on 3 October 2022 are US Dollar: PKR 228.30, Euro: PKR 222.30, British Pound: PKR 253.50, Saudi Riyal: PKR 60.20, UAE Dirham: PKR 61.40, Australian Dollar: PKR 148.07. More buying and selling rates are given below. CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING U.S. Dollar USD 226.00 PKR 228.30 PKR Euro EUR 220.00 PKR 222.30 PKR British Pound GBP 251.00 PKR 253.50 PKR UAE Dirham AED 60.80 PKR 61.40 PKR Saudi Riyal SAR 59.60 PKR 60.20 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 735.86 PKR 740.86 PKR Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 PKR 167.23 PKR Australian Dollar AUD 146.82 PKR 148.07 PKR Omani Riyal OMR 592.46 PKR 596.96 PKR Japanese Yen JPY 1.20 PKR 1.25 PKR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 PKR 50.47 PKR Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 PKR 64.11 PKR Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.65 PKR 611.15 PKR Thai Bhat THB 6.20 PKR 6.30 PKR Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 PKR 32.42 PKR Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.06 PKR 29.41 PKR Danish Krone DKK 30.14 PKR 30.49 PKR New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.40 PKR 132.60 PKR Singapore Dollar SGD 158.98 PKR 160.28 PKR Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 PKR 21.87 PKR Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 PKR 20.91 PKR Swiss Franc CHF 231.73 PKR 233.48 PKR Indian Rupee INR 2.84 PKR 2.92 PKR