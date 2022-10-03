Daily Times

Today’s Dollar rate to PKR – 3 October 2022

On Monday, the rupee continued to gain further against the US dollar as the greenback lost Rs1.45 in its value in interbank trading.

According to the forex dealers, the PKR was traded at Rs226.7 per dollar at 11:14 am, down by Rs1.45. The rupee witnessed an appreciation of 0.77 percent from Friday’s close of Rs228.45.

Today, the US dollar is sold at Rs227.20 in the interbank, while the greenback is being sold between Rs225 to Rs227 in the open market.

03, Nov 2022 1 USD 227  PKR

Currency Rate in Pakistan – Latest currency rates in Pakistan according to the Forex Association on 3 October 2022 are US Dollar: PKR 228.30, Euro: PKR 222.30, British Pound: PKR 253.50, Saudi Riyal: PKR 60.20, UAE Dirham: PKR 61.40, Australian Dollar: PKR 148.07. More buying and selling rates are given below.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
USD U.S. Dollar USD 226.00 PKR 228.30 PKR
EUR Euro EUR 220.00 PKR 222.30 PKR
GBP British Pound GBP 251.00 PKR 253.50 PKR
AED UAE Dirham AED 60.80 PKR 61.40 PKR
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 59.60 PKR 60.20 PKR
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 735.86 PKR 740.86 PKR
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 PKR 167.23 PKR
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 146.82 PKR 148.07 PKR
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 592.46 PKR 596.96 PKR
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.20 PKR 1.25 PKR
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 PKR 50.47 PKR
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 PKR 64.11 PKR
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.65 PKR 611.15 PKR
THB Thai Bhat THB 6.20 PKR 6.30 PKR
CNY Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 PKR 32.42 PKR
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.06 PKR 29.41 PKR
DKK Danish Krone DKK 30.14 PKR 30.49 PKR
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.40 PKR 132.60 PKR
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 158.98 PKR 160.28 PKR
NOK Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 PKR 21.87 PKR
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 PKR 20.91 PKR
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 231.73 PKR 233.48 PKR
INR Indian Rupee INR 2.84 PKR 2.92 PKR

