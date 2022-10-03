Today’s Dollar rate to PKR – 3 October 2022

On Monday, the rupee continued to gain further against the US dollar as the greenback lost Rs1.45 in its value in interbank trading.

According to the forex dealers, the PKR was traded at Rs226.7 per dollar at 11:14 am, down by Rs1.45. The rupee witnessed an appreciation of 0.77 percent from Friday’s close of Rs228.45.

Today, the US dollar is sold at Rs227.20 in the interbank, while the greenback is being sold between Rs225 to Rs227 in the open market.

DATE USD (DOLLAR) PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES) 03, Nov 2022 1 USD 227 PKR

Currency Rate in Pakistan – Latest currency rates in Pakistan according to the Forex Association on 3 October 2022 are US Dollar: PKR 228.30, Euro: PKR 222.30, British Pound: PKR 253.50, Saudi Riyal: PKR 60.20, UAE Dirham: PKR 61.40, Australian Dollar: PKR 148.07. More buying and selling rates are given below.