Abida Parveen’s new song ‘Koi Khamosh’ released

Legendary singer Abida Parveen’s new song “Koi Khamosh” has been released with the title Bazm-e-Rang chapter two. The poetry of the mystic song is written by the famous Indian poet Gulzar. The music is composed by Sarang Latif and sung by Abida Parveen in a very unique style. Abida Parveen is a Pakistani singer, composer and musician of Sufi music. She is also a painter and entrepreneur. Parveen is one of the highest paid singers in Pakistan. Her singing and music has earned her many accolades, and she has been dubbed as the ‘Queen of Sufi music’.