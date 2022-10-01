Ban imposed on mining and digging

Abbottabad: The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Friday imposed a ban under Section 144 on any kind of mining and digging in Guzara and Reserve Forest.

The ban has been imposed for the next 2 months on any kind of mining and quarrying in Gazara, Reserve Forest. DC office Abbottabad issued the notification where it was mentioned that some of the violators carry out illegal mining of Phosphate in Guzara and Reserve Forests of district Abbottabad which is putting forests and forest land at risk.

Keeping in view of the risk, the deputy commissioner has imposed a ban.

Earlier, in the morning he chaired a meeting of the forest, mining and industries department and issued instructions to all magistrates and departments concerned to take strict action against illegal mines and stone-crushing plants, protection of forests and plantation should be ensured.

