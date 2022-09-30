IHC suspends SHO on citizen’s complain

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered to suspend the station house officer (SHO) Industrial Area Islamabad on a complaint regarding kidnapping citizens for ransom.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Awais Paracha. The court noted that the petitioner had complaint that his father was kidnapped by the SHO industrial area and demanded Rs60 million against his release.

The court sent a bailiff to the police station which recovered the said citizen and presented him before the bench. The SHO informed the court that the arrested person was required in an FIR under section-406. The case had been settled and the police had also prepared a report to terminate the FIR.

The SHO also admitted before the court that the citizen Naeem Paracha was illegally kept into the police custody and his arrest was not mentioned in dairy of the police station.

The respective citizen said that he was illegally detained and was tortured during police custody. The court instructed the IGP Islamabad to immediately suspend the SHO and directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit inquiry report into the matter within ten days.