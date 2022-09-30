Gold price increases by Rs2200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.145,900 against its sale at Rs.143,700 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.1886 and was sold at Rs.125,086 against Rs.123,200; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.114,662 against its sale at Rs.112,933, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1560 against its sale at Rs.1570 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs.1337.44 compare to Rs.1346.02. The price of gold in international market increased by $27 and was sold at $1651 against its sale at $1624, the association reported.