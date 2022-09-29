TikTokker exposes foolproof security at Gaddafi Stadium

A Tik Tokker exposed foolproof security claims by entering a high-security zone of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A viral video shows TikTokker Ali Faizan shooting in the stadium’s National High-Performance Center.

The Pakistan and England cricket teams are playing T-20I matches at Gaddafi Stadium, and the authorities claim to have made foolproof security arrangements.

In one video, he is batting, and in another, he is sitting in the PCB chief’s seat. He could also be seen standing alongside the national team’s trophies in the museum.

He also took pictures in the press conference room. Due to the arrival of the England national team, the PCB has barred several cricketers, including Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, from practicing at the National High-Performance Center.

TikTokker has shared all of the videos on its account, causing concern in cricket circles, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has remained silent on the matter.

Observers believe that viral video clips are an open challenge to the PCB and Punjab police’s lofty claims of providing state guest security to England players, ICC officials, and other foreign staff during their stay in Lahore.

During the series, at least 8,000 officers and personnel are performing security duties at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, but a common man has breached the security.