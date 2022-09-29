Sanaullah to lead probe

The National Security Committee (NSC), in its meeting held here Wednesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks.

The meeting, which besides the federal ministers was attended by services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, pondered over the audio leaks matter.

After consultation, the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and gave the task in that respect to the Ministry of Law and Justice. The NSC agreed to review the security, safety and protection of official communications in view of the current changed environment of modern technology and cyberspace so as to check any interruption in the security system.

The heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of importance places, including the PM House, cyberspace and other related aspects. The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on the social media were underway. It was also told about the fool-proof security arrangements at the PM House, after the identification of some aspects regarding security.

The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings, including the PM House and ministries so as to avoid any such situation in future.

The meeting also reviewed the historic flood devastation, rescue and relief measures, and the current security situation.

The participants expressed their grief over loss of lives, since June 14, due to the floods and offered condolences to the bereaved families. They also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The meeting also reviewed the steps taken for immediate support of 33 million flood affectees, their shifting to the safe places, supply of food, medical treatment and provision of other necessary items.

They also lauded the role played by the civil administration and the relevant departments, and especially of the army, navy and air force for saving lives of those trapped in the floods, their safe evacuation, and provision of food and other items and appreciated their passion to serve even in the most difficult situation.

The participants also acknowledged the civil society, the media and philanthropists for their role and support for the affected people, and expressed the hope that they would continue contributing in the noble cause with such display of spirit.

The meeting also paid tribute to the martyred army officers and Jawans of Lasbela Army Aviation helicopter crash incident in Balochistan and said the nation saluted their martyrs and their families.

The participants reiterated the resolve that support and rehabilitation of the flood affected people would remain a priority as a national agenda, and expressed determination that the efforts would continue with same display of passion, focus and coordination till rehabilitation of the countrymen.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood gave a briefing about the prime minister’s recent participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and 77th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

He also apprised the meeting of the prime minister’s bilateral meetings with different heads and leaders of the member countries.