Naseem Shah hospitalized; Major setback for Pakistan ahead t20 in Lahore

Due to a high fever caused by a chest ailment, key pacer Naseem Shah was forced to skip the opening game in the city, causing a significant setback for the Pakistani team before the Lahore match.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokeswoman, Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is now doing better.

According to those who spoke earlier, his condition was determined by a variety of procedures, including a dengue test.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the outcome of Shah’s medical reports will determine whether he plays in the other games.

The teams are playing seven matches in total, four in Karachi and three in Lahore. The action begins today at the renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.