The ‘final’ blow

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party’s upcoming long march and sit-in will be the decisive one.

“Nobody knows what the skipper is planning right now. This will be my last long march and sit-in. I have firm belief on Allah Almighty that the country will head towards transparent elections after this long march,” he said while addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Peshawar. “After the election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form government, which will rule this country with independence,” he added.

Imran Khan said that he will give a call to the nation for coming out on streets for the sake of real independence. Imran Khan said that he is devising a plan to deal with the government’s expected reaction against the PTI protestors in the upcoming long march.

He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has allegedly ordered to target PTI peaceful protestors through teargas shelling. Sanaullah should find a place in advance to hide, he added.

Speaking about his aide Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged torture, the former premier said that JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rehman was part of the government where these cruel acts were taking place. “Sixty per cent of people belonging to this cabinet are out on bail,” he said.

Imran Khan warned that he will obstruct PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s plans, saying that Pakistan’s treasury is being handed over to someone who had been an “absconder for the last five years.” He alleged that Dar had made a deal under National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) before returning to Pakistan. “It is unfortunate that the justice system could not stop Ishaq Dar,” he added. “A fugitive, after stealing billions of rupees, was roaming freely abroad and was taking decisions for Pakistan.”

Comparing Muslim states with European countries, Khan said that there was only 20% of rule of law in Muslim countries. “If you want to see justice, then go to Switzerland. There is a 100% rule of law there,” he said, and continued to say that those who want to see a welfare state should go to Sweden and Britain.

Khan also spoke about the country’s economy while taking a jibe at the leaders in the government. He said that the economy has deteriorated while unemployment was increasing and these leaders have only come to hide their corruption cases and not to serve the nation.

Reacting to the recent alleged audio leak saga, Imran said that the Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money. Addressing a traders convention in Peshawar, the former PM said that during his tenure, there was 6% growth after 17 years. According to the World Bank, despite COVID-19, the employment ratio was high and overseas Pakistanis sent record foreign exchange, he added. “Since these two families came, the country has been in debt and they are getting rich,” Imran said.

“Maryam Nawaz has a PhD in lying, they [Sharif family] steal money, go out of the country, and then take NRO to come back. The Sharif family is secretly importing machinery from India to make money. I will fight them as long as I am alive,” the PTI chairman claimed.