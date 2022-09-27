Russia issues new nuclear warning

Analysts say they are designed to deter Ukraine and the West by hinting at a readiness to use tactical nuclear weapons to defend newly annexed territory, where Russian forces have faced strong Ukrainian counteroffensives in recent weeks.

Medvedev’s warning differed from earlier ones in that he predicted for the first time that the Nato military alliance would not risk nuclear war and directly enter Ukraine war even if Moscow struck Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

“I believe that Nato would not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario”, Medvedev said in a post on Telegram. “The demagogues across the ocean and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse”.

Voting on whether to join Russia in four Ukrainian regions partly controlled by Moscow – Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia – entered its fifth and final day. The West has said it will not recognise the outcome of what it regards as illegal sham referendums.