Humans have dumped over 7000 kg of trash on Mars

Humans have been exploring Mar’s surface for more than 5 decades now. After 14 missions, 18 human-made objects have landed on Mars leaving 7000kg of trash on it.

Meanwhile, according to Cagri Kilic’s claim, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, humans have dumped over 7118.6 kg of waste.

According to Kilic, the total mass of spacecraft sent to Mars would be around 9,979 kilos.

By 2030s, NASA hopes to send an astronaut to Mars for the first time. For now, humans continue to explore it via robots and machines.

According to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, 18 manmade spacecraft have been sent to Mars through 14 different missions by different countries.

My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/O4rIaEABLu — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

Besides, Two spacecraft have crashed and four others have lost contact leaving behind litter that, Kilic worries, can impact future Mars missions.