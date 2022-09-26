Apple will manufacture iPhone 14 in India now

NEW DELHI: Apple said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China.

Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India, the company has confirmed in a statement, with locally made models expected to be sold later this year. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said it is “excited to be manufacturing ‌iPhone 14‌ in India,” just a few weeks after its launch.

The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. read more

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Analysts at JP Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week.