Nawaz seeks acquittal in plot allotment case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday filed a petition in an accountability court in Lahore seeking acquittal in a case under the amended National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. According to a private TV channel, the PML-N leader-who is currently in London on medical grounds-challenged the court decision declaring him a proclaimed offender in the illegal plot allotment case. In the petition, it was argued that under the NAB Amendment Act, the anti-corruption body has no authority to take action in cases that are worth less than Rs500million, adding that corruption of Rs130million has been alleged in the reference filed against the petitioner. The acquittal of three accused has already been ordered by the accountability court. In November 2020, an accountability court in Lahore had declared former prime minister Nawaz an absconder and had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him in an illegal plot allotment case.