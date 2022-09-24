Chinese delegation gives Rs4.5m to PRCS for flood victims

A delegation of Chinese Construction Company called on Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari here today and presented the donation cheque of PKR 4.5 million to PRCS for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected families.

Company Director Li-Ping and Deputy Director Chen Zhihang of Yunnan Sunny Road and Bridge Company Limited of China, handed over the donation cheque to PRCS Chairman in a simple ceremony held at National Headquarters.

In another event, a MoU was signed between Metro Pakistan (Pvt) Limited and Red Crescent for providing food items to the flood victims. According to the initiative, the flood-affected households will be provided with food and household items on a humanitarian basis. MetroCash & Carry will supply goods worth Rs 11 million to Red Crescent till 31 December 2022. Speaking on the occasion Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari thanked the Chinese company and Metro Pakistan Pvt. Limited for their generous support and hoped that the donation would help in alleviating the sufferings of the flood affectees.

He said that Red Crescent relief operations are ongoing in the flood-affected areas and recent floods have caused a lot of destruction in Sindh and Balochistan where infrastructure has been destroyed. He said our relief teams are on the ground and working round the clock, providing relief and rescue services to the distressed people in the flood-hit areas. He said rescue and relief work by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy along with Red Crescent was highly commendable.