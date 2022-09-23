Neelam Muneer receives love for her new look

The latest picture gallery of film and TV A-lister Neelam Muneer Khan in her new look is viral on social media. On her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star shared new clicks of herself on the feed. “Feeling calm and composed!! Alhamdulillah,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the stylish two-picture gallery.

The latest snaps see Khan in a floral printed co-ord set, as she flaunted her freshly chopped hair bangs with sultry face makeup. A huge fanbase of Neelam Muneer Khan on the social platform showered their love for the actor with thousands of likes, in addition to numerous heartfelt compliments in the comments section of the viral post.

Have a look at some of the comments on Instagram.

Wow

All time favourite

Gorgeous

Youu beautyyy?

Those hair bangs .. Masha Allah?

Slayer queen

Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on the visual-sharing platform, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.5 million followers.

On the work front, Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she is currently winning hearts as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’

‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ follows the story of Rabi and her cousin-fiancé Mateen, while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart.

Written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, the drama also stars Sami Khan, Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Nida Khan, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali. It airs in prime time every Monday on ARY Digital.