Karachi DSP robbed of Rs800,000, mobile phones at gunpoint

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday, a group of armed men held up a police officer and stole Rs800,000 and cell phones, increasing the sense of unease in the city caused by a sharp increase in street crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saad Jabbar was robbed of Rs800,000 and two mobile phones by four criminals riding two motorbikes as his automobile approached his apartment in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia, according to Aziz Bhatti police.

The policeman was being pursued by the robbers as he was leaving a bank. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the police have begun an investigation.

The development came after the city police chief claimed that despite people’s extreme worry over Karachi’s rising crime rate, the situation in the city is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

In a press conference held at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on Friday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho refuted claims that crime was on the rise in the city.

He claimed that Lahore and other cities had higher crime rates, but the people of Karachi are kicking themselves in the gut.