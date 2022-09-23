Gold price in Pakistan today 23 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 133450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 155650 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 23 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 155650 Rs. 142678 Rs. 136194 Rs. 116738 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 133450 Rs. 122328 Rs. 116769 Rs. 100088 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 13345 Rs. 12233 Rs. 11677 Rs. 10009

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.