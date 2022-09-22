Top 25 globally trending movies & series on Netflix

The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath.

Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment.

Here is a list of the top 25 globally available movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Top 25 all-time globally popular movies:

The Catholic School

No Limit

Do Revenge

I Used to Be Famous

Love in the Villa

Dolittle

I Came By

The Invisible Man

Mat Kilau

End of the Road

Ek Villain Returns

Drifting Home

Fantasy Island

Jeremy

Mom Is Pregnant

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Loving Adults

Body Cam

Jogi

Me Time

White Chicks

Broad Peak

HIT: The First Case

Top 25 all-time globally popular series: