Top 25 globally trending movies & series on Netflix

The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath.

Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment.

Here is a list of the top 25 globally available movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Top 25 all-time globally popular movies:

  • The Catholic School
  • No Limit
  • Do Revenge
  • I Used to Be Famous
  • Love in the Villa
  • Dolittle
  • I Came By
  • The Invisible Man
  • Mat Kilau
  • End of the Road
  • Ek Villain Returns
  • Drifting Home
  • Fantasy Island
  • Jeremy
  • Mom Is Pregnant
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
  • Loving Adults
  • Body Cam
  • Jogi
  • Me Time
  • White Chicks
  • Broad Peak
  • HIT: The First Case

Top 25 all-time globally popular series:

  • The Crown
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • Cobra Kai
  • Heartbreak High
  • El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
  • Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018
  • Little Women
  • Narco-Saints
  • Diary of a Gigolo
  • Young Lady and Gentleman
  • Santo
  • Pasión de gavilanes
  • The Imperfects
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Love is Blind
  • Alchemy of Souls
  • Stranger Things
  • Rick and Morty
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Devil in Ohio
  • Manifest
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • Sins of Our Mother
  • The Brave Ones
  • High Heat

 

