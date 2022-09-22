Punjab govt can stop officers lawfully under public interest: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a police conference at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat. CM while addressing the police conference said that no officer from Punjab will return unlawfully without our permission adding that the Punjab government can stop the officers constitutionally and lawfully under the public interest. He revealed that we would enhance the residential facilities for the officers in GOR adding that the size of the big houses, residences of GOR will be cut down and apartments will be built as many residences in GOR consist of 8,8 kanal areas. He highlighted that with the construction of latest designed apartments in place of 8, 8 kanal houses will cater the residential needs of the officers.

CM disclosed that we will set up 150 police patrolling posts adding that the special force will be granted a special salary package in the rural areas. He said that bunkers will be constructed in the rural areas adding that we would provide bullet proof vehicles, armed bullet proof jackets and special tracker installed in the vehicles. He assured that we would provide support and relief to the police. CM said that the common man should be given speedy justice in the police station and asserted that it is the duty of the police to redress the grievances of every applicant visiting the police station without any discrimination.

Pervaiz Elahi highlighted that when the attitude of a common man changes about the police only then the police culture will change. He asserted that the need for the common man should not arise to visit the police station frequently for the redressal of their grievances and FIRs. CM directed that FIR should be strong according to law adding that the investigation process should be improved and should be made effective so that the culprits should not escape punishments. He disclosed that the police officers holding law degrees will be made investigation officers as loosing the case by the police due to weak investigation causes embarrassment. CM stated that the patrolling police force has been set up for the assistance of Punjab police adding that we will also resolve other issues of the police. He said that we are providing vehicles for the police and asserted that three copies of FIRs for monitoring should be sent to the CM Monitoring Cell, to the concerned DIG and to the concerned SSP. CM stated that it is the duty of the police that they should serve the applicant and the applicant should see a clear difference in the police station now.

The CM revealed that we are reviewing to set up a force consisting of retired Army commandos for the rural areas. CM paid tributes to the police officers and the staff members for showing excellent performance to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haram. CM stated that he himself monitored the law and order arrangements during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Shuhada-e-Karbala. He said that he always adopted a mild attitude towards the officers and the staff members as a Chief Minister Punjab and as Speaker Punjab Assembly. Additional IG South Punjab said that we will fulfil the trust of the CM Pervaiz Elahi and will deliver our duties to the utmost. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi specially participated in the police conference.

Provincial Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asadullah Khan, Additional IGs, DIGs, RPOs and CCPO Lahore attended the police conference while all the CCPOs and DPOs of Punjab attended the conference via video link. The police officers also gave their proposals for the betterment of law and order situation in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the murder of an 8-year-old child after abduction in Faisalabad and ordered the early arrest of the accused. The CM directed that all the requirements of the provision of justice to the bereaved family should be met. The accused deserve severe punishment according to the law; he said and extended sympathies to the heirs.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the death of a girl who fell into an open manhole on Akram Park, Bund Road, and has sought a report from commissioner Lahore. He has also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

While ordering an investigation into the tragic incident, the CM said that action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Quba Khalid Shah, Assistant Director Faraz Ali and Sub-Engineer Umar Farooq have been suspended for their negligence. WASA has issued a notification and the CM ordered disciplinary action against the negligent officers.

Meanwhile, Air Officer Commanding of Central Air Command of PAF Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas. It was agreed to continue measures for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims more efficiently.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi thanked Zafar Aslam for the valuable services of the air force in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He noted that people were timely rescued by airforce in the affected areas. On behalf of the Punjab government, I pay tribute to the air force officials engaged in relief activities; the CM said and stressed that the rehabilitation of flood victims was a priority.

Pakistan Air Force and the provincial government will continue to provide relief to the distressed population; he further said and appreciated the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF. ‘I also value the contribution of the Pakistan Air Force to social development,’ he remarked. The unprecedented services of the Pakistan Air Force in national development, which is fully engaged to defend the aerial boundaries of the country, are commendable, he concluded.

Zafar Aslam said that the Pakistan Air Force will provide full support in rehabilitation and resettlement works in the flood-affected areas along-with the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation. Pakistan has always played a key role in ensuring world peace and I believe that real and lasting victory is always peace and not war.

In his message, the CM said that Pakistan has played the role of a pioneer in the United Nations peace missions. Many brave soldiers of Pakistan’s peace missions were martyred during efforts to restore peace and stability in dangerous and turbulent regions; he mentioned and added that the sacrifices of the martyred officers and jawans will always be remembered. He said that lasting peace in the region is not possible without a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. On the one hand, Pakistan has lit the candle of peace, on the other hand, India’s aggressive behaviour is a threat to peace in the region, he regretted.