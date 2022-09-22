Petrol price increased by Rs1.45 per litre

The government on Wednesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs1.45 per litre. The rate of petrol has been increased to Rs237.43 per litre from Rs235.98 per litre. However, the price of diesel remains unchanged. The Ministry of Finance dropped the petrol bomb in a tweet around 2:00am. The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs8.30, after which the new price is Rs202.02 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 to Rs197.28 per litre. Earlier in August, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre.