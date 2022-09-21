KARACHI: Rupee plunges further against dollar. The Pakistani rupee continued to fall for the 14th continuous session on Wednesday and hit a new low against the US dollar amid a shortage of the greenback in the country.

The rupee has been one of the worst performing currencies in the emerging markets and has fallen by nearly 9% so far this month owing to wide-ranging factors.

In the interbank market during intraday trade, the rupee plunged to 240 after losing 1.09, according to Investing.com, down in value from the previous session’s close of 238.91.

Previously, the rupee fell to an all-time low of 239.94 on July 28, 2022.